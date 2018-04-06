SunCoke Energy (SXC) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:SXC opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $700.29, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 157,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,728 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 92,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

