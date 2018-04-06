Suncor Energy (SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Piper Jaffray set a $46.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.44.

SU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,715. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,526.67, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

