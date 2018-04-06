Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) received a $7.00 price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

SNDE stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.83. Sundance Energy Australia has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

