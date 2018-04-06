Sunrun (RUN) Stock Price Down 0%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.52. 6,356,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,141,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1,053.65, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Sunrun had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.62 million. equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Sunrun (RUN) Stock Price Down 0%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/sunrun-run-stock-price-down-0.html.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.