SunTrust Banks Increases Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target to $192.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $192.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $125.66 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,597.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $1,509,353.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 46.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

