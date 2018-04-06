Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Reduced by SunTrust Banks (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.56 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,610.46, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,090.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

