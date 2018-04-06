SunTrust Banks (STI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Easing margin pressure, rise in loan demand and initiatives to control costs will continue to support the company’s profitability. While slowdown in mortgage business is expected to hurt top-line growth, improving asset quality and lower tax rates will aid the company's financials in the quarters ahead. Further, robust capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of STI opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31,465.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

