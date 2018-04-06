SuperValu (SVU) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.75. 3,550,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,592,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of SuperValu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperValu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperValu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $14.00 price target on shares of SuperValu and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

The stock has a market cap of $596.48, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. SuperValu had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SuperValu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SuperValu by 35.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperValu during the third quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperValu during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SuperValu during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, VNBTrust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SuperValu during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

