SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Michelle Draper sold 2,510 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $624,864.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,477.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total transaction of $297,004.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,598.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $2,017,574. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) traded down $14.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.67. 750,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $159.44 and a one year high of $271.79. The company has a market cap of $13,994.10, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

