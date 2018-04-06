S&w Seed (SANW) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANW. Noble Financial assumed coverage on S&w Seed in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on S&w Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. S&w Seed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. S&w Seed has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&w Seed by 151.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 398,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 240,136 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Price Michael F raised its holdings in S&w Seed by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 6,814,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in S&w Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About S&w Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

