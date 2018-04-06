Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 94.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 94.30 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 107 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 98.25.

Shares of SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

