Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 110 by Baader Bank

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 110 target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a CHF 97.70 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 98.25.

SREN stock opened at CHF 97.12 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

