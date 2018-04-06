Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,227.34, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $487,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,776 shares of company stock worth $994,673 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

