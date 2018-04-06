Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,200 Shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Sykes Enterprises worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 115,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 85,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,894. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,226.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.02 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,776 shares of company stock valued at $994,673 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

