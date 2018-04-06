Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYMC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of SYMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 4,913,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Symantec has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,961.11, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Symantec by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 99,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Symantec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Symantec by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 40,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Symantec by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 588,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 540,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

