Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo raised Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of SYF opened at $34.13 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,778.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 440,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $955,616. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 531.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 485,775 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 91.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,136,000 after acquiring an additional 785,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 843.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 354,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

