Synereo (AMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Synereo has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synereo token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Synereo has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00681090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00182812 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035600 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00135921 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00028544 BTC.

About Synereo

AMP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synereo’s official website is www.synereo.com. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

