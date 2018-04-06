Synnex’s (SNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synnex’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Synnex in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synnex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synnex in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $135.00 target price on Synnex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synnex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,996.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Synnex has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Synnex will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

In other Synnex news, Director Matthew Miau sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $200,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,900 shares of company stock valued at $165,625,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Synnex by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synnex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Synnex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synnex by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Synnex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

