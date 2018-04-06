Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) will announce $225.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syntel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.83 million to $231.08 million. Syntel posted sales of $225.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syntel will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.80 million to $948.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $984.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syntel.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 218.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syntel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SYNT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 285,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,105.66, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89. Syntel has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

In other Syntel news, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 257,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syntel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Syntel by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 180,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the 4th quarter worth $3,357,000. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

