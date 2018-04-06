Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,414. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc (Sypris) is a provider of outsourced services and specialty products. The Company offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. The Company operates through two segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. Sypris Technologies segment, which consists of Sypris Technologies, Inc and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets.

