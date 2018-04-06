HC Wainwright Boosts T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $8.50

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.12.

TTOO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 29,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,337,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,618 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

