Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce sales of $23.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $19.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $23.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $157.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 23,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $677,615.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,238.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $43,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,472.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,011 shares of company stock worth $9,899,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10,882.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-23-55-million-updated.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.