TagCoin (TAG) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $359,548.00 and $248.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00616226 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003630 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00094501 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027790 BTC.

About TagCoin

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

