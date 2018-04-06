Tahoe Resources (THO) Director Phillip Dalke Sells 1,832 Shares

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) Director Phillip Dalke sold 1,832 shares of Tahoe Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$11,266.80.

Shares of THO stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,030. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.98.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of C$149.51 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

