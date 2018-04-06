Tailored Brands (TLRD) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $28.79

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 475355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,347.78, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $1,301,418.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

