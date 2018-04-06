Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €56.00 ($69.14) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

