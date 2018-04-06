Takkt (TTK) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €19.00 ($23.46) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTK. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, February 16th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.52 ($27.80).

TTK stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.12 ($23.60). 52,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 12-month low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a 12-month high of €23.10 ($28.52).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

