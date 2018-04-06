Commerzbank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €22.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. equinet set a €22.30 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.52 ($27.80).

TTK stock traded up €0.48 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €19.10 ($23.58). 34,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 1-year low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a 1-year high of €23.10 ($28.52).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

