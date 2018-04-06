Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Receives $26.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEGP. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE TEGP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 267,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,496.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.89. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. Tallgrass Energy GP had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,303,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,310,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,876,000 after acquiring an additional 140,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the third quarter worth $148,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

