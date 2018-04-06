Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE TEP traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 86,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2,819.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.02. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

