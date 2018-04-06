Critical Survey: Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) vs. The Competition

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) is one of 4 public companies in the “Leather & leather products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tandy Leather Factory to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Leather Factory’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory 5.41% 8.34% 6.55% Tandy Leather Factory Competitors 6.10% 20.14% 12.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $82.32 million $4.45 million 13.65 Tandy Leather Factory Competitors $2.38 billion $288.74 million 18.14

Tandy Leather Factory’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory. Tandy Leather Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Leather & leather products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Leather & leather products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tandy Leather Factory and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandy Leather Factory Competitors 74 504 560 30 2.47

As a group, “Leather & leather products” companies have a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Tandy Leather Factory’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandy Leather Factory has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tandy Leather Factory competitors beat Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and through phone, mail order, and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 7, 2018, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom, 1 located in Australia, and 1 located in Spain. It serves individual retail customers; wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups; and equine-related shops, cobblers, dealers, and retailers dispersed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

