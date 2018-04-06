Tarena International (TEDU) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $10.64

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 284542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

TEDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.35 price objective on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.49, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Tarena International Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 4th. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEDU. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Tarena International in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarena International by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tarena International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tarena International by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

