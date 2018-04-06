Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 2,271,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $9,560.70, a PE ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

