Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0100

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Target Coin has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $3,760.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00676338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00185464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

