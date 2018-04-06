Tarsus Group (TRS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.26) price target on shares of Tarsus Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Numis Securities raised shares of Tarsus Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.33) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

LON:TRS opened at GBX 273 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Tarsus Group has a 1-year low of GBX 273 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 336 ($4.72).

In related news, insider Neville Buch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.21), for a total value of £150,000 ($210,555.87).

About Tarsus Group

Tarsus Group plc is an integrated media group primarily engaged in exhibitions, along with associated conferences, publishing, education and Internet activities. The principal activity of the Company is the holding of investments. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia.

