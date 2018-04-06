TCF Financial (TCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. TCF Financial’s revenues continue to be hurt by the consistently declining banking fees over the last few years. Also, mounting costs due to increasing staff level is expected to impact bottom line. However, increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely aid profitability. The company has been also benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo cut shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.32.

TCF traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 931,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,933.84, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

