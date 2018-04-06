Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) PT Lowered to C$0.70

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

Shares of Stornoway Diamond stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Stornoway Diamond has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$0.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/td-securities-trims-stornoway-diamond-swy-target-price-to-c0-70-updated.html.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp is a Canada-based diamond exploration and development company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of diamond properties. The Company’s principal focus is its Renard Diamond Project located in north-central Quebec, a project in construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.