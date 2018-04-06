Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9,070.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $157.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13,244.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $330,338.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $4,063,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,396. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

