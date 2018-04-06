Teachers Advisors LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Etsy worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Etsy by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 81,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,927,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,196.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,635,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,382.64, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.19. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Etsy had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $136.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

