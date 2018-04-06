Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 10,338 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

DPS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,243.96, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 10,338 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/teachers-advisors-llc-has-31-57-million-position-in-dr-pepper-snapple-group-inc-dps-updated-updated.html.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.