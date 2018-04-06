Teachers Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Envision Healthcare worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,675,000 after buying an additional 2,349,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,028,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,462,000 after buying an additional 487,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,958,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,927,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,986,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,289,000 after buying an additional 352,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,979,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,429,000 after buying an additional 1,156,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envision Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVHC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,682.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. Envision Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in Envision Healthcare (EVHC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/teachers-advisors-llc-has-7-85-million-position-in-envision-healthcare-evhc.html.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.