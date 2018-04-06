Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chemed worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $281.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4,495.90, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $178.44 and a twelve month high of $285.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.83 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Chemed declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 1,050 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

