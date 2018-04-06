The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of The Cooper Companies worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.18.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares in the company, valued at $32,944,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 6,450 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $1,475,695.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,581 shares of company stock worth $13,645,387. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.54. 20,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,844.02, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

