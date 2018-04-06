Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,402,000 after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,052,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,240,000 after buying an additional 117,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,167,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,887.79, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $148.81 and a one year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.51 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,400,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-7079-shares-of-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg-updated-updated.html.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.