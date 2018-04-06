Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,489,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,356,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,252,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $180,236.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 12,103 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $786,816.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,106.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $63.46 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $11,214.77, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

