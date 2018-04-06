Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 988,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 426,360 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 801,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,733.98, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.19 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 96,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $10,405,822.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,001 shares in the company, valued at $142,594,528.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,741 shares of company stock valued at $39,997,230. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

