Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of Kohl’s (KSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 680,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,081,000 after buying an additional 130,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,834,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after buying an additional 377,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,553,000 after buying an additional 123,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $133,005,000.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,311,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,714. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,695.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

