Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 10.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,213,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,212 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,957.80, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Papa John’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $107,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 36,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,185,645.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,641.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

