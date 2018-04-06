Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 655 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,942,000 after purchasing an additional 152,422 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 411,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 495,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $43,979,605.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7,444.88, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $148.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

