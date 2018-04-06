TechnipFMC (FTI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

Media headlines about TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0006794496761 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,132. The firm has a market cap of $13,461.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $38.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $360,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

